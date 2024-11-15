2 drug suspects nabbed in Iloilo City

TWO high-value individuals (HVI) were apprehended in an anti-illegal drug operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), leading to the confiscation of around 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000 on November 14, 2024.

The operation happened around 10:35 p.m. in a subdivision in Barangay Tagbak, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

The suspects, identified only as alias Jason, 35, of Barangay Caingin, La Paz District, Iloilo City, and alias Aye, 28, of Barangay Malusgod, Pototan, Iloilo, were arrested following intelligence efforts.

Police seized seven sachets of shabu from the suspects.

Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky expressed his gratitude for the community's support in ongoing anti-drug efforts, saying, "We extend our sincerest gratitude to the different stakeholders that continuously support our ongoing effort against drug problems."

Both suspects are now under police custody and will face charges under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In Negros Occidental, the region’s fourth most wanted individual, alias Bert, was arrested by the 605th Maneuver Company, Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6) at 12:57 p.m. of November 14 in Barangay San Isidro, EB Magalona.

Bert, a laborer and resident of Barangay Canlusong, EB Magalona, faced charges for frustrated murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The suspect was arrested based on a warrant for frustrated murder with a recommended bail of P200,000 and attempted murder with a recommended bail of P480,000.

The operation was supported by the EB Magalona Municipal Police Station, the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo)-Intelligence Unit, and the 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Wanky commended the tracker teams involved. "This successful arrest emphasized our commitment to delivering justice to crime victims. Rest assured that PRO 6 will continuously look for the remaining wanted persons in the region," he said. (Leo Solinap)