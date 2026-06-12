2 drug suspects nabbed, P1.4M 'shabu' seized in Iloilo

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and his live-in partner and seized about 210 grams of suspected shabu worth P1.428 million during a buy-bust in Barangay Zone 2, Estancia, Iloilo, at about 3:20 p.m. on June 11, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting regional director of the PRO 6, said the operation resulted in the arrest of alias Joker or Jojo, 52, unemployed and a resident of Estancia, Iloilo, who was classified as a HVI, and his live-in partner, alias Gina, 31, a club entertainer from Bacolod City and classified as a street-level individual (SLI).

“This operation demonstrates our continuing commitment to eradicate illegal drugs and hold drug personalities accountable. Through sustained intelligence-driven operations and strong community support, we will continue to pursue those who threaten the safety and future of our communities,” Tuaño said.

“We strongly appeal to the public to remain vigilant and actively support law enforcement by promptly reporting any credible information regarding drug personalities and illegal drug activities. The fight against illegal drugs cannot be won by authorities alone; it requires the full cooperation of the community. Together, we can achieve a safer and drug-free Region 6,” he added.

Police said the suspects were arrested after nearly one month of surveillance and intelligence monitoring due to their alleged involvement in illegal drug activities in Estancia and neighboring municipalities.

Authorities disclosed that Joker had previously been charged in a drug-related case in 2018 but later availed himself of a plea bargaining agreement.

Recovered from the suspects were five heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing about 210 grams with an estimated standard drug price of P1,428,000, marked buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence.

The operation was carried out by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 3 with the assistance of the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS), Regional Special Operations Group (RSOG), 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company (IPMFC), and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo)-Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU).

The arrested suspects are currently under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 said it will continue to intensify intelligence-driven anti-illegal drug operations and strengthen community partnerships as part of its campaign against illegal drugs in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)