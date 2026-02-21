2 drug suspects nabbed, P442,000 shabu seized in Batad buy-bust

BATAD Municipal Police Station (MPS) operatives, in coordination with the Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDET) 3, arrested two suspects and seized 65 grams of shabu valued at P442,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Batad Viejo, Batad, Iloilo, at 11:30 p.m. February 19.

Police identified the suspects as alias Pango, a high-value individual (HVI), and a 16-year-old minor classified as a street-value individual (SVI). Both are residents of Batad.

Officers seized five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing 65 grams of shabu, a .38 caliber revolver, three rounds of live ammunition, and other non-drug items.

Brigadier General Ligan said police will file a separate charge for violation of Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, against Pango.

Pango is in the custody of the Batad MPS, while the minor was turned over to the Batad Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (BMSDO) for intervention in accordance with juvenile justice laws.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office (PRO) 6 director, commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.

“This accomplishment reflects the unwavering dedication and commitment of our personnel to their work. Our Western Visayas police force will remain relentless in our efforts to make the region drug-free, safe, and secure,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)