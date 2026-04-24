2 drug suspects nabbed, P748,000 shabu seized

THE Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 under the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested two drug personalities and seized around 110 grams of shabu worth P748,000 in a buy-bust in Barangay Ingore, La Paz District, Iloilo City around 1:10 p.m. on April 23, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating team for the successful anti-drug operation and reiterated the intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“We remain relentless in our campaign against illegal drugs. This successful operation reflects our sustained commitment to remove drug personalities from our communities and protect our citizens from the dangers of illegal substances,” Ligan said.

Arrested were alias Pukong, 24, a high-value individual (HVI), and alias Bukaw, 40, tagged as a street-value individual (SVI), both residents of Barangay Ingore.

Seized from them were 13 heat-sealed sachets of shabu weighing approximately 110 grams with a standard drug price of P748,000, marked money, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The suspects are currently detained at the custodial facility of ICPS2 and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation forms part of the intensified anti-illegal drug efforts of the PRO 6 in coordination with the Icpo to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and ensure the safety of communities.

Authorities said the successful operation highlights the continuing crackdown on both high-value and street-level drug personalities in Iloilo City, as law enforcement units sustain momentum in their anti-drug campaigns.

Further investigation is ongoing to determine the possible links of the suspects to a wider drug network operating in the city. (Leo Solinap)