2 encounters between army, CNTs in Aklan, Capiz

THE troops of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army has engaged in two separate encounters with members of the communist terrorist group (CTG) or communist New People's Army (NPA) terrorist (CNT) in the provinces of Aklan and Capiz.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3ID, commended the bravery and dedication of the operating troops in pursuing the CTGs. He emphasized the army's unwavering commitment to eradicating the CTGs and urged them to surrender and return to the folds of the law.

“We will not rest until every single CNT is accosted. With the overwhelming popular support on our side, it would only be just a matter of time before our troops will put all of you in a corner where you have nowhere to run. Hence, I urge the remaining members of the CTG to embrace the path to peace and return to the folds of the law. Our government is resolute and determined to help you get another chance at life and be with your family and loved ones,” Sison said.

On August 30, 2024, troops from the 82nd Infantry (Bantay-Laya) Battalion clashed with a group of NPAs in Barangay Manika, Libacao, Aklan.

A 15-minute firefight ensued between troops from the Regional Sentro De Gravidad (RSDG) and weakened Central Front Komiteng Rehiyon—Panay.

While no government personnel were injured, the army believes that several rebels were wounded based on the bloodstains found at the encounter site.

Following the initial encounter, the operating troops engaged in another firefight with the fleeing CNTs, leading to the recovery of one anti-personnel mine detonator, two rifle grenades, ammunition, and personal belongings.

On September 1, 2024, the 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion engaged in an encounter with CTGs in Barangay Minan, Tapaz, Capiz. The specific details of the encounter were not provided in the information available.

Sison also expressed gratitude to the residents of Aklan and Capiz for their support and cooperation in providing information on the presence of NPAs in their communities. He highlighted that the local populace's unwavering support is crucial in combating the threat posed by these armed groups. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)