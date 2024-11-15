2 former child rebels surrender in Iloilo

TWO former child members of the New People's Army (NPA) turned themselves in to the Philippine Army's 12th Infantry (Lick 'Em) Battalion in Calinog, Iloilo on November 7, 2024.

The individuals, identified as alias Kate, 20, and alias John, 22, were former members of the dismantled Central Front, Komiteng Rehiyon Panay (KR-P). Both were recruited into the NPA at the age of 17, with Kate being in the eighth grade at the time of her recruitment.

Unbearable hardships, unfulfilled promises, and traumatic experiences within the NPA or Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) drove the two to abandon their armed struggle.

They said the group's promises of a better future were never realized, leaving only destruction and a bleak outlook for their lives.

Lieutenant Colonel Antonio Garsuta, commanding officer of the 12IB, emphasized the Army's commitment to reintegrating the former child warriors into the community.

“We will also facilitate their enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-Clip) for them to avail livelihood assistance, training, and other support to aid their transition to a peaceful and productive life,” Garsuta said.

Garsuta added that the Municipal Task Force to End the Local Communist Armed Conflict (MTF-Elcac) of Tapaz, Iloilo is working closely with the Army and other government agencies to ensure the two receive adequate support and rehabilitation.

“These individuals were minors when the CTG exploited their vulnerability and destroyed their future. We want them to regain the life they deserve, with the refuge of their family and the government that truly cares for them,” Garsuta said.

Garsuta urged the remaining NPA members in Panay to surrender and reunite with their families for the joy and peace of the holiday season. (Leo Solinap)