2 high-value drug suspects arrested in Iloilo City; P1.08M shabu seized

THE intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) led to the arrest of two high-value individuals and the confiscation of P1,088,000 worth of suspected shabu around 9:40 p.m. on June 11, 2025, in Zone 1, Barangay Sto. Niño Norte, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, director of PRO 6, praised the coordinated efforts of law enforcement agencies and the support of the local community.

“This accomplishment is the result of the collaborative effort of the police, the community, and other law enforcement agencies. PRO 6 is committed to pursuing the remaining individuals engaging in the illegal drug trade and shielding the communities from the peril of these illegal substances,” Wanky said.

The operation, carried out by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, was supported by the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit 6 and the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

Arrested during the buy-bust operation were alias Toting, 42, a former barangay tanod and resident of Zone 3, Barangay San Juan, Molo District, Iloilo City; and alias Ana, 40, a native of Barangay Agisan, Himamaylan, Negros Occidental.

Both suspects were temporarily residing in Zone 1, Barangay Sto. Niño Norte, Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

The two suspects have been arrested for allegedly violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, after securing three plastic sachets containing 160 grams of suspected shabu worth P1,088,000. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)