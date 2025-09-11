2 high-value drug suspects fall in Antique, Iloilo operations

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in separate buy-bust operations in Antique and Iloilo, resulting in the seizure of more than 142 grams of suspected shabu worth over P880,000.

In Tobias Fornier, Antique, joint operatives of the Tobias Fornier Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit arrested alias Alvin, 34, in Barangay Poblacion Norte around 11:20 a.m. on September 6, 2025.

Recovered from him were about 90 grams of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug evidence. He is now under police custody and faces charges for violating Sections 5 and 11 of Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

These offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino D. Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, praised the operation.

“This arrest underscores our continuing commitment to pursue high-value drug personalities in Western Visayas. We will not allow illegal drugs to destroy the lives of our people, and we will continue to strengthen our operations to keep our communities safe,” Ligan said.

In a separate operation in Sitio Janiuay, Barangay Sianon, Badiangan, Iloilo, on September 7, 2025, at 5:35 p.m., the Station Drug Enforcement Team of the Badiangan MPS, led by Police Captain Jorge L. Lenantud, officer-in-charge, arrested Boragnoy, 43, a resident of the same barangay.

The suspect, a newly identified HVI, was caught with about 52 grams of suspected shabu worth P353,600. According to intelligence reports, he allegedly sourced drugs from Iloilo City and distributed them in Badiangan.

The arrest followed more than a month of surveillance after a concerned citizen tipped off authorities about his activities.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operation and emphasized the importance of public involvement in anti-drug campaigns.

"I am very grateful to our beloved fellow citizens for their continued support in the fight against illegal drugs. Our cooperation is the way to our victory to free our province from the scourge of illegal drugs,” Razalan said.

Both suspects remain in custody as charges are being prepared against them. The successful operations highlight the coordinated efforts of PRO 6, Antppo, and Ippo in addressing the illegal drug problem across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)