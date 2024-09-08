2 high-value drug suspects nabbed in Jaro, P1.8 million worth of shabu seized

THE Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) Western Visayas conducted a successful anti-drug operation in Jaro District, Iloilo City, resulting in the arrest of two high-value individuals (HVI) and the seizure of P1.8 million worth of suspected shabu on September 6, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas, congratulated the operatives for their successful operation and warned those involved in the illegal drug trade to cease their activities.

"To those who still engage in illegal drug trade, better stop your activity. If you opted to continue, surely you will be ending up in jail," Wanky said.

Around 6 p.m., authorities apprehended the suspects, identified as 41-year-old Joemarie and his high school classmate Ace, who were both residents of Jaro. The incident took place at a barbershop located on Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay San Isidro.

During the operation, headed by Police Captain Glen Soliman of the RPDEU-Western Visayas, authorities recovered approximately 265 grams of suspected shabu, along with transparent plastic bags, sachets, buy-bust money, drug paraphernalia, a digital weighing scale, and other non-drug items.

The team leader of RPDEU Western Visayas announced that ongoing investigations are underway to determine the cohorts of the arrested individuals.

The suspects are currently in police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)