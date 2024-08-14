2 high-value individuals nabbed in Iloilo drug busts

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 1 of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (Ippo-DEU) on August 12, 2024.

In the first operation, the ICPS 1 personnel seized approximately 57 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P387,600 from a 54-year-old man identified as alias Jun-jun in Barangay Muelley Looney, City Proper District, Iloilo City.

Jun-jun, a resident of Lapuz Norte, Lapuz District, Iloilo City, was arrested for 21 plastic sachets containing the illegal substance.

The Ippo-DEU, in a separate operation in Barangay Bagumbayan, Tigbauan, Iloilo, apprehended a 35-year-old HVI known as alias Grey.

Around 180 grams or 11 sachets of substance believed to be shabu worth P1,224,000 were recovered from the suspect.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas, commended the operating teams for the successful operations.

“I know this accomplishment is a product of your hard work. This will greatly contribute to eradicating the menace of illegal drugs. I urge you to maintain your focus on our campaign,” Wanky said.

He said the police’s dedication and perseverance in fulfilling the sworn duty have been evident in this accomplishment.

"Let’s maintain the momentum of our campaign and strengthen your collaboration with the different stakeholders. With their support, surely, we will be achieving greater things," he added.

Both suspects are now under police custody and will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)