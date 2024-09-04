2 high-value suspects arrested in La Paz drug bust

TWO high-value drug suspects were arrested and 56 grams of suspected shabu worth P380,800 were seized in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) Station 2 in Barangay Caingin, La Paz District, Iloilo City at 12:57 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The operation resulted in the apprehension of two suspects: alias Toto, 42, a resident of Barangay Baldoza, La Paz, and alias Eunice, 30, a resident of Barangay Railway, La Paz.

Authorities have tagged both suspects as high-value individuals (HVI) involved in the illegal drug trade, despite their unemployment.

The police operation led to the recovery of 13 heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu and marked buy-bust money. The suspects are now in police custody and will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Western Visayas, commended the operatives for their successful operation.

"Keep up the good work, and I urge you to interview thoroughly these suspects to gather information to identify their cohorts in their illicit activity," Wanky said.

During the same operation, an Icpo officer sustained injuries to the face and leg after his motorcycle slipped while chasing one of the suspects.

The injured officer was immediately taken to Iloilo St. Paul's Hospital, where Police Colonel Kim P. Legada, city director of the Icpo, personally visited him to extend moral support and provide immediate assistance.

"Our personnel are the backbone of our operations. We deeply value their dedication and bravery in the line of duty. We are committed to supporting them not just in the field, but also in times of need," Legada said.

Legada assured the officer and his family that the Icpo would provide all necessary aid, including medical and financial support, to ensure a speedy recovery.

"This incident only strengthens our resolve to continue our mission of protecting the people of Iloilo City," Legada said.

Wanky and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas have expressed their willingness to provide further assistance to the wounded police officer, including awards and commendations for his bravery.

In a phone interview, Treñas expressed his willingness to assist the police with his medical and other bills.

“An Icpo officer sustained injuries in a motorcycle accident during a police operation while chasing a suspect and was taken to Iloilo St. Paul's Hospital. We are helping with his medical and other hospital bills,” Treñas said.

The Icpo, under Legada's leadership, remains steadfast in its commitment to combating the illegal drug trade, maintaining peace and order, and ensuring that justice prevails in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)