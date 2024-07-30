2 high-value targets arrested in Jaro drug bust

TWO suspected drug personalities were arrested in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 9 in Barangay Simon Ledesma, Jaro, Iloilo City around 11:55 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2024.

Recovered from the suspects were approximately 80 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P544,000, the buy-bust money, and other drug paraphernalia.

The high-value targets, alias Darwin and Leo, both residents of Barangay Simon Ledesma, were apprehended by operatives led by Police Captain Jeffrey Delgado, OIC of ICPS 9.

"This successful operation reflects our unwavering commitment to eradicating the menace of illegal drugs from our communities. To our personnel on the ground and our commanders: let us continue to be efficient and dedicated to our duty. Keep up the good work," said Police Colonel Kim Legada, officer-in-charge (OIC) of the Iloilo City Police Office.

The arrested individuals and confiscated items are now under the custody of ICPS 9 for proper disposition.

The seized illegal drugs will be subjected to forensic examination by the Regional Forensic Unit Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)