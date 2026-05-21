2 HVI drug personalities arrested; P1.5M shabu seized

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested and about 230 grams of shabu worth P1,564,000 were seized in a buy-bust conducted by joint anti-drug operatives in Barangay Sinikway, Lapuz District, Iloilo City at 2:55 p.m. on May 20, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation and reaffirmed the police force’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“We commend our anti-drug operatives for their dedication and relentless efforts in combating the illegal drug trade. This successful operation reflects our firm commitment to ensuring safer communities and sustaining the momentum of our intensified anti-illegal drugs campaign in Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

Arrested were aliases Pipoy, 34, and Gerry, 19, both residents of Barangay Zona Sur, Banate, Iloilo, who were temporarily staying in Barangay Sinikway, Lapuz District, Iloilo City.

Authorities identified the two suspects as HVIs involved in illegal drug activities in Iloilo City and nearby towns in Iloilo province.

Investigation revealed that Pipoy had previously been arrested for a similar offense and was released in 2023. Police said the suspect allegedly resumed illegal drug operations after his release and continued his activities with Gerry.

Authorities disclosed that anti-drug operatives conducted about seven months of intelligence monitoring and case build-up before carrying out the successful operation.

Recovered from the possession and control of the suspects were nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, along with buy-bust money and several drug and non-drug paraphernalia.

The operation was led by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit in Western Visayas with the support of the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas, Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group - Special Operations Unit in Western Visayas, and Iloilo City Police Station 8.

Ligan said PRO 6 will continue strengthening intelligence-driven operations and inter-agency coordination to arrest more drug personalities and dismantle illegal drug networks across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)