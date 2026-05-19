2 HVIs arrested in Iloilo City; P1.8M shabu, firearm seized

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in separate buy-busts in Iloilo City from May 18 to May 19, 2026, resulting in the confiscation of about 270 grams of suspected shabu worth around P1.836 million and the recovery of a firearm.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operations and reiterated the intensified campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“These successful operations reflect the unwavering commitment of PRO6 in intensifying our campaign against illegal drugs and criminality in Western Visayas. We will continue to strengthen our intelligence-driven operations to ensure that individuals engaged in illegal drug activities are arrested and held accountable under the law. I commend our personnel for their dedication and professionalism in the conduct of these operations,” Ligan said.

The first operation was conducted by personnel of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Icpo at around 6:20 p.m. on May 18, 2026, in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Arrested during the operation was alias JR, 46, married, and a resident of the said barangay.

Authorities confiscated around 220 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P1,496,000, one caliber .38 revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

The second anti-drug operation was conducted at around 12:20 a.m. on May 19, 2026, in Zone II, Barangay Cubay, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Police arrested alias Noni, 33, single, and a resident of the area.

Recovered from the suspect were approximately 50 grams of suspected shabu valued at around P340,000, buy-bust money, and several non-drug items.

Police said the arrested suspects are now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly Section 5 or Illegal Sale of Dangerous Drugs, and Section 11 or Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs.

Authorities said the offenses are punishable by life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Meanwhile, JR will also face charges for violation of RA 10591, specifically Section 28, or Use or Possession of Loose Firearm and Ammunition.

The operations formed part of the continuing anti-illegal drug campaign of PRO 6 aimed at dismantling drug activities and arresting personalities involved in the illegal drug trade across the region.

PRO 6 said intelligence-driven operations and coordination among police units remain crucial in sustaining the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality in Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)