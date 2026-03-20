2 HVIs arrested, P1.16M shabu seized in Iloilo drug busts

OPERATIVE of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested two high-value individuals (HVI) and seized more than P1.16 million worth of shabu in separate buy-bust operations conducted on March 17 and March 19, 2026, in Barangay Calapdan, Estancia, Iloilo, and Barangay Linayuan, Badiangan, Iloilo.

The largest seizure was recorded in Estancia, Iloilo, where operatives of the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS), led by Police Lieutenant Adrian Baligod, officer-in-charge, conducted a buy-bust operation at about 6 p.m. on March 17, 2026, in Barangay Calapdan.

Arrested was alias Junjun, 38, male, with a live-in partner, unemployed, and a resident of NHA Pabahay Villas, Barangay Tacbuyan, Estancia, Iloilo. He was identified as a HVI.

Confiscated from his possession were about 101 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P686,800.

Police said the operation stemmed from information provided by concerned citizens regarding the suspect’s alleged involvement in illegal drug activities. After four weeks of surveillance, operatives confirmed that the suspect was sourcing illegal drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Estancia.

In a separate operation, operatives of the SDET of Badiangan MPS, led by Police Captain Jorge Lenantud, officer-in-charge, arrested another HVI at about 6:20 p.m. on March 19, 2026, in Barangay Linayuan, Badiangan, Iloilo.

The suspect, identified as alias Eman, 52, male, with a live-in partner, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Iniligan, Badiangan, Iloilo, yielded about 70 grams of shabu with an estimated value of P476,000.

Authorities said the operation was also based on information from concerned citizens. After about a month of surveillance, operatives confirmed the suspect’s involvement in illegal drug activities, allegedly sourcing drugs from Iloilo City and distributing them in Badiangan.

Both suspects are now under the custody of their respective MPS units and are facing charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo said it will continue its intensified campaign against illegal drugs in coordination with communities to ensure the safety and security of Ilonggos.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, commended the operatives for the successful operations and lauded the cooperation of the public in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“Isa ka mainit nga pagpanginbulahan sa Estancia MPS sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa na naman ka-identified high-value drug personality. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa aton kapulisan pinaagi sa pagpadangat sang impormasyon. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya,” Razalan said.

(A warm congratulations to Estancia MPS for your successful arrest of another identified high-value drug personality. We also appreciate the trust of our people in our police by providing information. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province.)

“Congratulations Badiangan PNP sa inyo madinalag-on nga pagkadakop sang isa ka newly-identified high-value drug personality dira sa inyo banwa. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang pagsalig sang aton mga pumuluyo sa aton kapulisan pinaagi sa pagpadangat sang impormasyon kag nangin successful ang ginhiwat nga operasyon. Padayon ang aton mabaskog nga kampanya kontra ilegal nga droga sa bug-os nga probinsya agud protekatahan ang aton komunidad batok sa dala nga halit sini,” he added.

(Congratulations Badiangan PNP on your successful arrest of a newly-identified high-value drug personality in your town. We also thank our residents for their trust in our police by providing information and the operation was successful. Our strong campaign against illegal drugs continues throughout the province to protect our community against the harm it brings.) (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)