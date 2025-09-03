2 HVIs arrested, P1.36M shabu seized in Iloilo City

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested after police seized around 200 grams of shabu worth P1.36 million during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Boulevard, Molo District, Iloilo City Tuesday evening, September 2, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Toting, 42, male, the main target, and alias Nene, 17, female. Both are residents of Barangay Rizal Estanzuela, Iloilo City, and are listed as HVIs.

Confiscated from the suspects were 10 sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, in coordination with Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 4, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operations Unit, the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), and the Regional Intelligence Division in Western Visayas, led the operation around 7:50 p.m.

Charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the suspects. Both offenses carry the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10 million.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for their successful anti-drug operation.

“This accomplishment demonstrates our strong resolve to eradicate illegal drugs in Western Visayas. PRO 6 remains steadfast in its mission to pursue high-value targets and ensure that they are held accountable under the law. We urge the public to remain vigilant and work with us in creating a safer, drug-free community,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)