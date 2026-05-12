2 HVIs arrested, P1.3M shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-busts

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), under Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized about P1.326 million worth of suspected shabu in separate buy-bust conducted by the City Drug Enforcement Unit in Barangay Nabitasan and Barangay Baldoza, La Paz District, Iloilo City, from the night of May 11 until the early morning of May 12, 2026.

Parilla, city director of Icpo, commended the operating units for the successful anti-illegal drug operations and reaffirmed the police office’s intensified campaign against illegal drugs.

“These successful operations send a strong message that the Iloilo City Police Office will relentlessly pursue individuals involved in the illegal drug trade. We will intensify our operations and ensure that drug personalities are held accountable before the law. Icpo remains resolute in protecting our communities from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. Let's continue the fight against harmful drugs,” Parilla said.

The first operation was conducted at about 9:20 p.m. on May 11, 2026, in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District, Iloilo City, where operatives arrested alias Jolan, 30, single, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Sinikway, Lapuz District, Iloilo City.

Recovered from the suspect were approximately 140 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P952,000.

Authorities also confiscated six heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, including the buy-bust item, and three knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing suspected shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items.

Meanwhile, another anti-illegal drug operation was carried out at around 1:15 a.m. on May 12, 2026, in Barangay Baldoza, La Paz, Iloilo City, leading to the arrest of alias Charlie, 38, single, a tricycle driver, and also a resident of Barangay Sinikway, Lapuz District, Iloilo City.

Police identified Charlie as HVI who allegedly resisted arrest during the operation.

Seized from his possession were seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, including the buy-bust item, with an estimated weight of 55 grams and a standard drug price of P374,000. Buy-bust money and other non-drug items were also recovered.

Combined confiscated illegal drugs from the two operations reached about 195 grams of suspected shabu with a total estimated standard drug price of P1,326,000.

The operations were led by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Icpo headed by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, officer-in-charge, with support from the Maritime Police Station (Marpsta), Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) Team, and Iloilo City Police Station 2 – Station Drug Enforcement Team (ICPS 2-SDET).

The arrested suspects are currently detained at ICPS 2 pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Icpo said the operations form part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign being implemented under the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs and hold drug personalities accountable under the law.

Police authorities continue to encourage the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting illegal drug activities in their communities as part of the ongoing efforts to maintain peace and order in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)