2 HVIs arrested, P1.53M 'shabu' seized in Iloilo City

OPERATIVES of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized about 225 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P1.53 million during a buy-bust in Burgos Ville, Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, Iloilo City, at about 8:33 p.m. on March 8, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation and reiterated the police force’s commitment to protecting communities from the dangers of illegal drugs.

“The successful arrest of these HVIs and the seizure of a significant volume of illegal drugs reflect our sustained and focused efforts to keep our communities safe from the harmful effects of illegal drugs. Illegal drugs destroy families and futures, and we will continue to intensify our operations to ensure that individuals engaged in this illegal activity are held accountable under the full force of the law,” Ligan said.

Arrested during the operation were alias Brad, 42, married, and alias Toto, also known as Shakira, 31, single, both residents of Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, Iloilo City. Police classified the two suspects as HVIs involved in the illegal drug trade.

Authorities recovered from the suspects one sachet of substance believed to be shabu used as the buy-bust item, 10 additional sachets, and three knot-tied plastic bags containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu.

The illegal drugs had a combined weight of about 225 grams with an estimated street value of P1.53 million.

Also seized during the operation were the buy-bust money and several drug and non-drug paraphernalia believed to have been used in the suspects’ illegal drug activities.

The anti-drug operation was led by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, with support from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Group – Special Operations Unit (PDEG-SOU 6), the Regional Intelligence Division (RID 6), and Iloilo City Police Station 2 under the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO).

Following their arrest, the suspects were brought into police custody for proper documentation and the filing of charges.

Authorities said the suspects will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act (RA) 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police said the successful operation forms part of the continuing intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of PRO 6 and its operating units, in coordination with the ICPO, to prevent the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region.

Authorities added that operations against illegal drugs remain a priority to ensure safer communities and reduce the presence of illegal substances that may harm individuals and families.

Ligan said PRO 6 will continue strengthening coordination among intelligence and operational units to locate and apprehend individuals involved in illegal drug activities across Western Visayas.

The arrested suspects remain under police custody while the necessary legal procedures are being completed prior to the filing of charges in court. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)