2 HVIs arrested, P1.9 million shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

POLICE arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized 280 grams of shabu valued at P1,904,000 during a buy-bust operation in Zone 1, Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, at 2:52 p.m. February 26.

Arrested were siblings identified through their aliases as Aj, 20, a construction worker, and Batwan, 21, a passenger assistant officer. Both reside in Barangay Bakhaw.

Authorities said the suspects were under surveillance for weeks, supported by information from citizens and the Revitalized Pulis sa Barangay (RPSB), before the operation.

The City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), led by Captain Roque Gimeno III, conducted the operation with the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas, the Icpo Swat Team, RPSB Team Bakhaw, and the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 10 Station Drug Enforcement Team.

Police seized 12 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets and two knot-tied plastic bags containing shabu. Authorities also recovered the marked money and several non-drug items.

The 280 grams of shabu have an estimated standard price of P1,904,000.

The suspects are detained at the ICPS 10 pending the filing of charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, Police Regional Office-Western Visayas (PRO 6) director, commended the operating units.

“This accomplishment is not only for us as police officers, but for the entire community, as they will be the first beneficiaries of a drug-free environment,” Ligan said. “Rest assured, we will not stop until these drug targets are behind bars,” he said.

Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo officer-in-charge, warned those engaged in illegal activities.

“Let this serve as a stern warning to those who continue to engage in the illegal drug trade — we are coming after you. We will not stop. We will not slow down. The Icpo remains fully committed to eradicating illegal drugs in Iloilo City and ensuring that those involved are arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Parilla said.

Authorities said the campaign is part of the continuing efforts of the PRO 6 to curb the proliferation of illegal drugs through coordinated law enforcement. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)