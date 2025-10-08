2 HVIs arrested, P3.7M shabu seized in Iloilo City

TWO high-value individuals (HVIs) were arrested in a buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of about 550 grams of shabu worth P3.7 million in Barangay Salvacion Habog-Habog, Molo, Iloilo City, around 3:18 a.m. on October 8, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Allan, 38, single, jobless, and a resident of Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo; and alias Joebert, 55, a farmer and resident of Zarraga, Iloilo. Both are listed as high-value targets on the regional drug watchlist.

Recovered from the suspects were 10 plastic sachets and six knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing suspected shabu, along with buy-bust and proceeds money, drug paraphernalia, and other non-drug items.

The joint operation was conducted by the Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) in Western Visayas, the Regional Intelligence Division (RID), the Police Drug Enforcement Group–Special Operating Unit in Western Visayas (PDEG-SOU 6), and the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO)–Iloilo City Police Station 4.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating units for the successful anti-drug operation.

“This operation is a major step in our relentless fight against the illegal drug trade and a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our officers. With this confiscation, we prevented these harmful substances from reaching our communities and posing ill effects,” said Ligan.

PRO 6 is dedicated to intensifying its initiatives aimed at safeguarding the residents of Western Visayas, dismantling drug trafficking networks, and ensuring that justice is appropriately administered, as highlighted by Ligan's statement.

The suspects are now under police custody and will face appropriate charges. Allan will be charged with violation of Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), and 26 (Conspiracy) of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Joebert will be charged with violation of Sections 5 and 26 of the same law.

Violations under Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165 carry the penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)