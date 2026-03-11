2 HVIs arrested, P578,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City buy-bust

POLICE Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) operatives arrested two high-value individuals (HVI) and seized around 85 grams of shabu worth P578,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

The drug bust was conducted at 6:15 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, said the successful arrest of the suspects demonstrated the continued commitment of police units in dismantling illegal drug activities in the region.

“This successful operation reflects the dedication of our operatives and the strong cooperation among our units in the relentless campaign against illegal drugs. We will continue to intensify our operations to ensure that communities remain safe from the harmful effects of illegal drugs,” Ligan said.

The arrested suspects were identified by their aliases Sherwin, 44, a butcher and resident of Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City, and Jemar, 39, a married construction worker who also resides in the same community.

Both suspects were classified as HIVs under the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the police.

The operation was led by operatives of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) through its City Drug Enforcement Unit with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, the Icpo Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Regional Police Security Battalion Lanit team, and the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 3 Station Drug Enforcement Team.

Police recovered eight transparent plastic sachets containing shabu weighing about 85 grams with an estimated standard drug price value of P578,000.

Authorities also confiscated the marked buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence during the operation.

The arrested suspects were taken to the custody of the ICPS 3 while authorities prepare the filing of criminal charges against them.

They will face charges for violation of Section 5 in relation to Section 26 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Ligan said the arrest highlights the continuing collaboration of various police units in pursuing drug personalities in Western Visayas.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement authorities by reporting suspicious activities in their communities. (Leo Solinap)