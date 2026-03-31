2 HVIs arrested; P714,000 'shabu' seized in Iloilo operations

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized a total of 105 grams of suspected shabu worth P714,000 in separate buy-busts conducted on March 30, 2026, in Ajuy, Iloilo and Iloilo City.

“These arrests highlight our firm commitment to eradicating illegal drugs in the region. We assure the public that PRO 6 will remain proactive and steadfast in protecting our communities from all forms of criminality,” PRO 6 Regional Director Brigadier General Josefino Ligan.

In Ajuy, Iloilo, operatives of the Municipal Police Station apprehended alias Bao, 41, married, a resident of Barangay Luca, during a buy-bust at around 3:25 p.m.

Authorities recovered eight sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 55 grams with an estimated street value of P374,000, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

In a separate operation in Iloilo City, operatives of Iloilo City Police Station 2 arrested alias Rico, 43, single, a resident of Zone 5, Barangay San Isidro, La Paz District, at around 7 p.m. Seized from the suspect were 13 sachets of suspected shabu weighing about 50 grams with an estimated value of P340,000, including buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

The two suspects were identified as HVIs involved in illegal drug activities. Both are currently under police custody and will face charges for violating Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operations form part of the continuing intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of PRO 6 aimed at dismantling drug networks and preventing the proliferation of illegal substances in communities across Iloilo.

Police said the successful operations in Ajuy and Iloilo City demonstrate sustained coordination among operating units and reinforce the government’s commitment to curbing illegal drug activities in the region.

PRO 6 assured the public that more operations will be conducted to target individuals involved in the illegal drug trade as part of efforts to ensure public safety and order. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)