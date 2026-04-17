2 HVIs fall in Iloilo, Capiz anti-drug ops; P788,800 shabu seized

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three drug suspects, including two high-value individuals (HVIs), and seized around 116 grams of shabu worth P788,800 during separate buy-busts in Capiz and Iloilo.

The operations were conducted at 7:45 p.m. on April 15, 2026, in Barangay Tacas, Pontevedra, Capiz, and at 10:24 a.m. on April 16, 2026, in Barangay Inaladan, Cabatuan, Iloilo.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units for the successful operations.

“This accomplishment reflects our firm commitment to intensify the campaign against illegal drugs and criminality. We assure the public that we will remain relentless in our efforts to ensure a safer and drug-free region for future generations,” Ligan said.

He also warned those who obstruct law enforcement efforts, saying, “This accomplishment highlights our intensified efforts in combating the illegal drug trade in the region. We also remind the public that aiding or protecting criminals is a serious offense and will be dealt with accordingly. Let this serve as a warning that anyone who obstructs justice will face the full force of the law.”

In Pontevedra, Capiz, operatives of the Pontevedra Municipal Police Station (MPS), in coordination with the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO)-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas (RIU 6)-Provincial Intelligence Team Capiz, arrested alias Alfie, 55, jobless, a drug surrenderer, and a resident of Pontevedra. Authorities classified the suspect as HVI.

Seized from the suspect were 52 grams of shabu worth P353,600, nine heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected illegal drugs, buy-bust money, one caliber .38 revolver without serial number, three live ammunition, and other non-drug items.

The recovery of a firearm during the anti-drug operation prompted the filing of additional charges against the suspect.

Alfie will face charges for violation of Section 5 (Illegal Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and Section 11 (Illegal Possession of Dangerous Drugs) under Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which carries the penalty of life imprisonment and a fine ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

He will also face charges for violation of RA 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

in a separate operation in Cabatuan, Iloilo, personnel of the Cabatuan MPS arrested two suspects identified as alias Vert, 47, a laborer, and alias Ron, 25, both residents of Barangay Inaladan. Vert was identified as HVI.

Confiscated during the operation were about 64 grams of shabu worth P435,200, placed in nine transparent plastic sachets, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

Authorities said Vert will face charges for violation of Section 5 and Section 11 of RA 9165.

Ron will be charged with Obstruction of Justice and Direct Assault after he allegedly attempted to protect Vert during the arrest, interfering with law enforcement personnel in the performance of their duties.

Police said both operations form part of the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the PRO 6, targeting HVIs and dismantling drug networks operating at the community level. (Leo Solinap)