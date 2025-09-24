2 HVIs nabbed in Iloilo City buy-bust; P408,000 shabu seized

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and confiscated around 60 grams of shabu worth P408,000 during a buy-bust in Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District around 2:30 a.m. on September 24, 2025.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Toto Bot-bot, 23, a construction worker and resident of Barangay San Pedro, Jaro District, Iloilo City; and alias Nonoy Negro, 25, also a construction worker, and resident of Mainuswagon, Barangay Bolilao, Mandurriao District.

Police recovered from their possession 10 sachets of shabu, a cartridge of a high-explosive, buy-bust money, and other non-drug paraphernalia.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), underscored the importance of the operation in the continuing anti-drug campaign.

“This operation is a testament to our firm commitment to eradicate illegal drugs in Western Visayas. We will remain relentless in our campaign and continue to pursue individuals who threaten the peace and safety of our communities. Together with the support of the public, we will achieve a drug-free region,” Ligan said.

The suspects are detained at ICPS 2 facing charges under Sections 5 and 11 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which stipulates penalties including life imprisonment and fines between P500,000 and P10 million.

The Iloilo City Police Office reported that the seized items were submitted to the crime laboratory for examination, while case documentation is being completed for the filing of charges. (Leo Solinap)