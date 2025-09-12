2 HVIs nabbed, P340,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City

POLICE arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized 50 grams of shabu during a buy-bust along Jereos Street, Zone 1, Barangay San Pedro, Jaro District, Iloilo City, around 10:20 p.m. on September 11, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Toto, 56, and alias Gaga, 46 years old, both tagged as HVIs and former partners who reside in Jaro District, Iloilo City.

Police recovered 10 sachets of shabu, buy-bust money, and other non-drug items during the operation.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating teams.

“The arrest of these suspects and the confiscation of illegal drugs mark another step in our fight to eliminate the drug menace in the region. Let us remain vigilant and strengthen our connection with the community as we work together for a drug-free Western Visayas,” Ligan said.

The joint operation was conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2 and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Iloilo Provincial Office.

The suspects are under the custody of ICPS 2 and will face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) and 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PRO 6 urged the public to continue cooperating in anti-drug efforts, assuring that intensified operations will persist across the region. (Leo Solinap)