2 HVIs nabbed, P578,000 shabu seized in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) City Drug Enforcement Unit arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized around 85 grams of shabu worth P578,000 during a buy-bust in a subdivision in Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City, around 6:50 p.m. on March 9, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Icpo, commended the operating units for the successful anti-illegal drug operation and reiterated the police force’s commitment to sustain intensified efforts against illegal drugs in the city.

“Illegal drugs continue to destroy lives and communities, and the Iloilo City Police Office will not allow this menace to thrive in our city. We commend our operating units for their swift and effective action, and we assure the public that Icpo will sustain aggressive operations against all individuals involved in illegal drug activities,” Parilla said.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias Win, 44, a butcher, and alias Jem, 39, a construction worker. Both are residents of Barangay Lanit, Jaro District, Iloilo City, and were listed as HVIs in the police drug watchlist.

The buy-bust was conducted by operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit led by Police Captain Roque Gimeno III, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas, the Iloilo City Police Office Special Weapons and Tactics team, the Revitalized Police Sa Barangay Lanit Team, and the Iloilo City Police Station 3 (ICPS 3)-Station Drug Enforcement Team.

Authorities said the suspects were arrested after they allegedly sold shabu to an undercover police operative during the transaction.

Recovered from the suspects were eight heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, including the buy-bust item, along with the buy-bust money and several non-drug items.

Police estimated the confiscated illegal drugs to weigh about 85 grams with a standard drug price of P578,000.

The arrested individuals were brought to the custody of ICPS 3 for proper documentation and the preparation of charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The seized pieces of evidence will be submitted to the crime laboratory for examination, while authorities continue their investigation to determine possible links of the suspects to other illegal drug activities in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap)