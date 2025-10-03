2 HVIs nabbed with P748,000 shabu in Iloilo City

TWO drug suspects tagged as high-value individuals (HVI) were arrested in a buy-bust operation by the Iloilo City Police Office Station (ICPS) 10 in Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District, Iloilo City at 12:28 p.m. on October 2, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Toto Randy, 29, a Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac) watch-listed individual, and alias Mais, 60, both residents of Mandurriao District, Iloilo City.

Police recovered more or less 110 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P748,000.

Confiscated items included three heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, buy-bust money, one Marlboro weighing scale, one canister containing four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, one Marlboro pack containing two heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, and several non-drug items.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), praised the operating team for their successful operation.

“I commend the operating team for the successful conduct of the buy-bust operation, which resulted in the apprehension of the suspect and seizure of illegal drugs. This accomplishment reflects our firm commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes and protecting our communities. We will continue to intensify our efforts in the fight against illegal drugs,” said Ligan.

The arrested suspects are in the custody of ICPS 10 and will face charges for violating Sections 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs), 12 (Possession of Equipment, Instrument, Apparatus and Other Paraphernalia for Dangerous Drugs), and 26 (Conspiracy) of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Sections 5 and 11 of RA 9165 carry the penalty of life imprisonment and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10 million. Section 12 carries imprisonment of six months and one day to four years and a fine ranging from P10,000 to P50,000. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)