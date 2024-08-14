2 Iloilo City grads top August 2024 MedTech licensure exam

Dovy Galvez Dichoson secured the sixth spot with an impressive average rating of 91 percent, while Kristia Madel Crucero Arabaca placed eighth with a score of 90.80 percent.

The University of San Agustin, which ranked tenth overall with a passing percentage of 90.19 percent, successfully passed 239 out of 265 exam takers.

In total, 3,872 out of 5,574 examinees, or 69.47 percent, passed the Medical Technologists Licensure Examination across NCR, Baguio, Cebu, and Davao. Riana Beatriz Tungol Siron of the University of Santo Tomas took the top spot with a rating of 92.30 percent. (SunStar Philippines)