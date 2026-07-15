2 Iloilo City most wanted persons arrested

TWO of Iloilo City’s most wanted persons were arrested in separate intelligence-driven manhunt operations conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) in Iloilo City and Pototan, Iloilo, on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, acting director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating personnel for the successful arrests and reaffirmed the police force’s commitment to pursuing fugitives through lawful intelligence operations.

“No individual facing criminal charges should believe they can evade justice indefinitely. These successive arrests demonstrate the determination of our personnel to relentlessly pursue wanted persons through intelligence-led operations and strong coordination with our partner agencies. We will remain steadfast in locating fugitives, enforcing the rule of law, and ensuring that those who violate our laws are held accountable before the courts. This is The PRO 6 Way -- Intelligence First, Coordination Always, and Results That Speak for Themselves,” Tuaño said.

The first operation was carried out at 11:46 a.m. by personnel of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 2, who served a warrant of arrest against the sixth Iloilo City Most Wanted Person (MWP), identified only by the alias Jose, 26, single, and a resident of Barangay Nabitasan, La Paz District, Iloilo City.

The warrant was served at the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) Regional Office 6–Iloilo District Jail in Barangay Nanga, Pototan, Iloilo, where the accused was already under detention.

The warrant, issued on July 14 by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 33, Iloilo City, charged the accused with violating Republic Act (RA) 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act. The court recommended bail of P120,000.

About 24 minutes later, around 12:10 p.m., personnel of Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 8 arrested the fifth Iloilo City MWP, identified only by the alias Roderick, 28, single, and a resident of Barangay Tabuc Suba, Jaro District, Iloilo City.

He was arrested in Barangay Bo. Obrero, Lapuz District, Iloilo City by virtue of a warrant of arrest for violating RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The warrant was issued on July 9 by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 28, Iloilo City. No bail was recommended for the accused.

The PRO 6 said it will continue intensifying intelligence-driven manhunt operations and strengthening police-community collaboration as part of its campaign to locate fugitives and support responsive, trusted and transformative policing across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap)