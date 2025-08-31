2 Iloilo most wanted arrested in same-day police operations

POLICE arrested two of Iloilo’s most wanted individuals in separate manhunt operations on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

In Barangay Poblacion, San Dionisio, around 9 a.m., personnel of the San Dionisio Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested alias Jo, 20, a student, who is ranked as the province’s three most wanted person (MWP). He was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest for rape issued on August 26, 2025, by the Regional Trial Court Branch 66, Sixth Judicial Region in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo. No bail was recommended for his case.

At 10:15 a.m., in Barangay Poblacion, Leon, police operatives of the Leon MPS apprehended alias Paulo, 54, a farmer, who is listed as the four MWP in the province. He was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for four counts of rape in relation to Republic Act (RA) 7610 issued on August 22, 2025, by Branch 5, Sixth Judicial Region, Family Court in Iloilo City. No bail was recommended.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) and its operating units for their persistence in arresting fugitives.

“The arrest of these most wanted persons is a clear manifestation of our unyielding commitment to protect our people and ensure that justice is served. This accomplishment shows that the PRO 6 will never tire in pursuing criminals and safeguarding our communities,” Ligan said.

Both suspects were informed of their rights and are now under police custody for turnover to the issuing courts. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)