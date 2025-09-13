2 linked to communist rebels charged with terror financing in Iloilo City

TWO individuals connected to the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) or New People's Army (NPA) were charged with 12 counts of terrorism financing before the Regional Trial Court, Branch 31, at the Ramon Q. Avanceña Hall of Justice in Iloilo City Thursday, September 11, 2025.

The 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army and the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) filed the cases against alias Ruben Lorca, also known as Arsen or Dagul, and alias Benj. Authorities said the charges were based on violations of Republic Act (RA) 10168, the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012, and RA 11479, the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

Alias Ruben Lorca, identified as head of the Revolutionary Taxation Implementation Group under Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay of the CTG, faces two counts of violating Section 8 (i) of RA 10168, one count of violating Section 4 of the same law, and conspiracy to violate both provisions. Alias Benj, identified as a CTG supporter, faces three counts of violating Section 8 (ii) of RA 10168, four counts of violating Section 12 of RA 11479, and conspiracy to violate Section 8 (ii) and Section 4 of RA 10168.

During a press conference on September 11 at the Madia-as Hall of Camp General Martin Teofilo B. Delgado in Iloilo City, officials presented the charges.

The panel was composed of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6; Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon, chief of the Division of Public Affairs Office (3DPAO) of the 3ID; Prosecutor II Flosermer Chris Gonzales, spokesperson of Regional Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict in Western Visayas (RTF-ELCAC 6); and representatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Regional Field Unit in Western Visayas (CIDG 6).

Gonzales commended the Special Task Group to Counter Communist Terrorist Group Resource Generation of Region 6 for their efforts in the case build-up that led to the filing of the charges.

“This is only the beginning of a long-term sustained campaign against terrorism financing. We will not rest until every last supporter, financier, and CTG armed fighter and supporter has surrendered or has been effectively neutralized,” Gonzales said.

Lamzon emphasized that the charges were the result of extensive collaboration among security forces.

“The State is resolute in addressing terrorism and its financing. The filing of these criminal cases is a clear demonstration of our unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law, protect our communities, and ensure that those who support or finance terrorism are held fully accountable under Philippine law,” Lamzon said.

In his statement delivered through Lamzon, Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde), called the filing a critical step in the government’s campaign against terrorism.

“Let this development be a call to continued vigilance and unity. Let us remain steadfast in our duty to report, to resist, and to rise above fear. Because when we stand together—military and civilian, government and community—no force can shake the foundations of our peace,” Patricio said.

PRO 6, the 3ID, and RTF-Elcac 6 said the filing of the cases underscores the government’s determination to dismantle the communist terrorist network and end armed conflict in Western Visayas. The agencies stressed that cutting off the financial lifelines of communist NPA members and supporters is essential to safeguarding public safety and sustaining peace in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)