2 more NPA leaders killed in Iloilo clashes

SINCE August 5, two more leaders of the New People's Army (NPA), also known as the communist terrorist group (CTG), have been killed in a series of encounters with government forces in Iloilo, marking a significant step towards ending the decades-long insurgency led by the Panay insurgency.

In total, ten NPA members have died in a series of clashes this August.

Major General Marion R. Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division of the Philippine Army, commended the army for their relentless efforts in combating local communist armed conflict, especially in Panay.

He attributed the success to the efficient implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 70, which institutionalized the Whole-of-Nation Approach.

“The successful result of our combat operations was made possible through the continuous implementation of EO 70. Because of the thorough coordination, collaboration and cooperation of all stakeholders guided by the principles of whole-of-nation and whole-of-government approach, we have won the essential element in fighting the insurgents – the unwavering support of the communities,” Sison said.

Sison urged the people to unite for sustainable peace and development in the region and the entire Western and Central Visayas.

On August 15, Maria Concepcion Araneta Bocala, also known as Concha, the former Secretary and current Deputy Secretary of Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay (KR-P), and Vivian Torato Teodosio, also known as Mia/Babes/Mara, Secretary of Central Front, KR-P, were killed in a ten-minute firefight with soldiers from the 82nd Infantry (Bantay-Laya) Battalion in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo.

Concha, a resident of Barangay Pueblo, Manduriao District, Iloilo City, had a P5.3 million bounty on her head for murder. She was the widow of Reynaldo Bocala, also known as Bading, head of the regional Finance Bureau, KR-P, who was killed in May 2021 during a government operation in Pavia, Iloilo.

Concha was arrested in August 2015 by a joint police and military operation in a subdivision in Molo District, Iloilo City. She was temporarily released in 2016 to join peace talks in Norway but jumped bail after the peace talks were suspended by former President Rodrigo Duterte in February 2017.

In June 2019, Concha was convicted of murder by the Taguig City Court for the death of Metodio Inisa in Madalag, Aklan, in September 1975.

On August 5, political officer Benjamin Cortel was killed in Barangay Aglonok, Calinog, while five high-powered firearms were captured. On August 7, former squad leader Jose Jerry Tacaisan was killed and one firearm was seized. On August 8, troops in Barangay Aglonok killed Aurelio Berjes Bosque, Jovelyn Silverio, Rumulo Ituriaga Gangoso, Jielmor Gauranoc, and Armando Rogelio Sabares.

Vicente Hinojales, top leader of the NPA, was found abandoned in Barangay Cabatangan, Lambunao, Iloilo, on August 15, 2024, by operatives from the 82ID.

"The deaths of Bocala, Hinojales and Teodosio, and along with several other high-ranking officials of KR-P and CF (W) mark an end of the decades-long insurgency in Panay. Hence, I urge the remaining NPAs to lay down their arms and choose a path of peace. Your leaders have met their fate. You should not suffer the same. It is high time for you to embrace a future free from violence and live peaceful life with your family and loved ones,”

On August 5, 7, 8, and 15, clashes occurred between troops from the division led by the 12th, 61st, and 82nd IBs.

The military official urged the remaining NPA members to surrender and embrace peace.

“The overwhelming popular support, as manifested by the influx of information received on the location of the armed groups, has been instrumental in our success. Let us continue working together until Panay Island is declared as a zone of Stable Internal Peace and Security (Sips),” Sison said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)