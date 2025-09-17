2 most wanted persons arrested in Aklan, Iloilo

THE intensified campaign of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) against wanted persons resulted in the arrest of two fugitives in separate operations in Aklan and Iloilo on September 16, 2025.

In Aklan, police apprehended the province’s fifth most wanted person (provincial level) at 12:26 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Ibajay.

The suspect, identified as alias Albert, 41, a resident of Ibajay, was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest for frustrated murder.

The warrant was issued on September 15, 2025, by the Regional Trial Court, Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 2 in Kalibo, Aklan, with a recommended bail bond of P200,000.

The arrest was carried out by the Ibajay Municipal Police Station (MPS), the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) Trackers Team, and the Regional Special Operations Group.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Ibajay MPS for documentation and turnover to the court of origin.

In Iloilo, elements of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested the province’s 9th most wanted person (provincial level) and second most wanted in the municipal level around 5:50 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, Lemery.

The accused, identified as alias Mark, 29, a farmer and resident of Lemery, was arrested for robbery with violence or intimidation against persons (Article 294 of the Revised Penal Code) in relation to Republic Act 10591.

The warrant was issued on May 19, 2025, by the Regional Trial Court in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, with bail recommended at P120,000.

The operation was led by the Barotac Viejo MPS with support from the Ippo Provincial Intelligence Unit and the Lemery MPS.

The suspect remains in police custody for proper disposition of his case.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6, commended the efforts of all operating units in the two arrests.

“This arrest sends a clear message that no one can escape the law. PRO 6 remains firm in its commitment to track down fugitives and deliver justice for the victims of crime. Our communities deserve peace, and we will continue working relentlessly to achieve that,” Ligan said after the arrest in Aklan.

Following the Iloilo operation, he added: “This successful arrest is a clear testament to the unwavering dedication and professionalism of our police force, as well as the strong support of the community. This accomplishment marks another step forward in our mission to ensure justice, uphold the rule of law, and protect the people of Western Visayas. I commend our personnel for their relentless efforts and reaffirm our commitment to making our communities safer for all.”

Both suspects will face trial in their respective cases following their arrest and turnover to the courts. (Leo Solinap)