2 most wanted persons in Western Visayas arrested

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) announced the arrest of two of the region’s most wanted individuals in separate law enforcement operations in Iloilo and Guimaras on October 8 and 9, 2025.

Police operatives from the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) apprehended the region’s 10th most wanted person (MWP), identified as alias Rico, 33, in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Balasan, Iloilo around 4:41 p.m. on October 9, 2025.

The arrest was carried out by virtue of a warrant of arrest for the crime of murder issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on March 5, 2024. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Balasan MPS pending his turnover to the concerned court.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for their continuous efforts to tra0ck down fugitives across the region.

“The arrest of another Most Wanted Person is a clear message that the long arm of the law will always prevail,” said Ligan. “This success is a result of our unwavering commitment to protect our communities and bring justice to the victims and their families.”

PRO 6 reiterated its commitment to intensify operations against wanted persons and urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperative by reporting suspicious individuals and criminal activities to the nearest police station.

Meanwhile, the first regional level MWP for the crime of rape by carnal knowledge under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code was arrested a day earlier in Barangay Igcawayan, San Lorenzo, Guimaras, around 2 p.m. on October 8, 2025.

The suspect, classified as a Child in Conflict with the Law (CICL), was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued on September 20, 2025, by a court in Janiuay, Iloilo, with no bail recommended.

The arrest operation was conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group – Regional Field Unit in Western Visayas (CIDG 6), Guimaras Field Unit, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU) in Western Visayas – Provincial Intelligence Team Guimaras, and the Provincial Highway Patrol Team Guimaras.

Ligan praised the joint effort of the involved police units for their effective coordination and swift action.

“I congratulate everyone, especially the CIDG, for a job well done,” he said. “Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa ating magandang pagtutulungan na mabigyan ng hustisya ang mga naging biktima ng mga wanted na ito. Sana po ay magpatuloy pa ang magandang ugnayan nating ito para sa isang ligtas at payapang rehiyon.”

(I am also grateful for our good cooperation in providing justice to the victims of these wanted individuals. I hope that this good relationship between us will continue for a safe and peaceful region.)

Following the arrest, the CICL was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) Office in Lambunao, Iloilo, for proper disposition in accordance with the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006.

The PRO 6 continues to strengthen its intelligence operations and coordination with local police units to ensure that wanted individuals are brought to justice, reinforcing the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) commitment to a safer and more peaceful region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)