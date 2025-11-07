2 most wanted persons nabbed in Iloilo, Iloilo City

POLICE arrested two of the most wanted persons in Western Visayas in separate operations in Iloilo province and Iloilo City on November 5 and 6, 2025.

Authorities apprehended a 20-year-old laborer, identified as alias Jo, listed as the region’s ninth most wanted person, in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Sara, Iloilo, at around 2 p.m. on November 6.

He is facing charges for rape with carnal knowledge under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1, in relation to Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 7610. The arrest warrant, issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 70 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, on November 5, carries no bail recommendation.

The operation was conducted by the Sara Municipal Police Station, with support from the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, the 2nd Iloilo Provincial Mobile Force Company, and the Regional Intelligence Unit in Western Visayas.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Sara Municipal Police Station.

Meanwhile, police also arrested the city’s fourth most wanted person, identified as alias Kev, 29, a construction worker from City Proper District, Iloilo City. He was arrested for the crime of homicide at Rizal Street, Tanza-Esperanza, City Proper District, at around 6:20 p.m. on November 5.

The arrest was made by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 26, Iloilo City, on October 21, with a recommended bail of P120,000.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operating units for their coordinated efforts.

“This accomplishment reflects our steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of our people here in Western Visayas,” Police Brigadier General Ligan said.

The suspect is detained at the Iloilo City Police Station 7 Custodial Facility pending legal proceedings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)