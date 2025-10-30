2 nabbed, P1 million shabu seized in Batad, Iloilo buy-bust

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) has intensified its anti-drug initiative with the recent arrest of two drug suspects and the seizure of approximately 150 grams of shabu, estimated to be worth around P1 million. This buy-bust operation took place in Barangay Caw-i, Batad, Iloilo, at 3:40 a.m. October 30, 2025.

The operation was a collaborative effort between the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Iloilo Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU). The individuals apprehended were identified by their aliases; Toto, 31, a high-value individual (HVI), and Ram-Ram, 27, a street-value individual (SVI), both residing in Barangay Bulak Sur, Batad, Iloilo.

Police reports said the suspects had been under intelligence surveillance for three months for allegedly distributing shabu in neighboring towns in the fifth district of Iloilo.

Seized from their possession were four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, and various non-drug paraphernalia used during the transaction.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), lauded the operatives for their diligence and continued collaboration in the campaign against illegal drugs.

“This accomplishment is a product of our sustained collaboration and vigilance in protecting our communities from the harm caused by illegal drugs. I commend our personnel for their steadfast commitment to serve with integrity and professionalism,” Ligan said.

The arrested individuals are currently under police custody for documentation and the filing of appropriate charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)