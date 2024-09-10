2 nabbed, P625,000 illegal drugs seized in Balasan

A JOINT police operation resulted in the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of P625,000 worth of substance believed to be illegal drugs in Barangay Camambugan, Balasan, Iloilo on Tuesday, September 10, 2024.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the collaborative efforts of the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team and the Provincial Special Operations Group-Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, as he emphasized the importance of sustained anti-drug operations in the province.

"This successful operation demonstrates our commitment to eradicating illegal drugs and maintaining peace and order in Iloilo Province. We will continue to intensify our anti-drug efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of the Ilonggo community," Razalan said.

The buy-bust operation was conducted around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Approximately 92 grams of substance believed to be shabu, along with other non-drug items, were confiscated during the operation.

The suspects, aliases Ed and Jelay, were apprehended and charged with violating Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap)