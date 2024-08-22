2 NPA remnants killed in Negros Occidental encounter

A CLASH between government troops and communist New People's Army (NPA) remnants in Negros Occidental resulted in the deaths of two unidentified rebels on August 22, 2024.

Major General Marion Sison, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the troops for their successful operation.

“The demise of the remnants of the CTG is a stern warning to the remaining NPAs in Negros that waging armed struggle will bring nothing but death. Our troops are relentlessly pursuing those who continue threatening and harming the communities, and they will not stop until the last standing NPAs are rendered irrelevant,” Sison said.

He urged the remaining NPA members to surrender, assuring them of fair treatment and support from the government.

"The government is ready to assist them in rebuilding their lives through various programs and initiatives aimed at their reintegration," Sison added.

The encounter happened in Sitio Pisok, Barangay Buenavista, Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

Soldiers from the 94th Infantry (Mandirigma) Battalion of the Philippine Army responded to reports about NPA presence in the area and engaged with the rebels in a five-minute firefight.

Government forces emerged unscathed, while the NPA members retreated.

Following the encounter, troops recovered two bodies, identified as remnants of the Central Negros 2 (Dismantled), Komiteng Rehiyon-Negros Cebu Bohol Siquijor.

Several firearms and ammunition were also seized from the encounter site, including assault rifles, magazines, and rounds of ammunition. (Leo Solinap)