2 NPA remnants slain in Tapaz clash, firearms seized

TWO remnants of the Communist Party of the Philippines–New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were killed in a 10-minute firefight with government forces in Barangay Katipunan, Tapaz, Capiz around 7:45 a.m. on September 20, 2025.

Soldiers from the 82nd Infantry (Bantay Laya) Battalion based in Banga, Aklan, headed by Lieutenant Colonel Jovert Pimentel, the 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion based in Miagao, Iloilo, led by Lieutenant Colonel Jekyll Julian Dulawan, and the 12th Infantry (Lick ’Em) Battalion based in Calinog, Iloilo, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Vicel Jan Garsuta, engaged about seven remnants of the dismantled Komiteng Rehiyon–Panay after residents reported the presence of armed men extorting and threatening locals.

The clash resulted in the death of two rebels identified as Benmark Laguerder, alias Anjino, finance and logistics officer of Squad 3, a resident of Barangay Poblacion South, Oton, Iloilo, and Edwin Penequito Gregore, alias Popoy, a member of Squad 1, a resident of Barangay Pinamalatican, Sigma, Capiz. Both were identified through information from former comrades and confirmation from their families.

Recovered at the encounter site were three high-powered firearms, including two M16 rifles and one M653 rifle, one rifle grenade, one 40mm high explosive round, four blasting caps, ten M16 magazines with 281 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 12 backpacks, one bandolier, assorted medicines, and other personal belongings. No casualties were recorded on the government side.

Brigadier General Nhel Richard Patricio, commander of the 301st Infantry (Bayanihan) Brigade (301Bde), praised the cooperation of the residents and the coordination among the Army units.

“This operation proves that peace and security are possible when the community, particularly the local government and security forces, work hand in hand. To the remaining members of KR-Panay, we urge you to surrender, lay down your arms, and embrace peace. The government is ready to support you in rebuilding your lives together with your families,” Patricio said.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, commended the troops for their swift action and recognized the role of civilians in the operation’s success.

“This victory is not only a testament to the dedication and bravery of our soldiers, but also to the overwhelming support and vigilance of the people of Tapaz. The timely information provided by concerned citizens was instrumental in the success of this operation,” Samson said.

Samson also appealed to remaining CPP-NPA members to abandon armed struggle and avail of reintegration programs.

“We urge the remnants of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) to reflect on the fate of their fallen comrades and avoid the same tragic end. Return to the folds of the law, reintegrate into mainstream society, and avail of government reintegration programs such as the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program and the amnesty initiatives," he said.

A new life is promised, characterized by true harmony and fulfillment, which can be achieved through the support of family, community, and a government willing to facilitate personal transformation, according to Samson.

The Army said the cooperation of the residents was vital in the operation. Locals reported that the armed group had forced them at gunpoint to divulge the movements of government forces, threatening them with violence if they disobeyed.

Meanwhile, the 3ID reported that only a week before the Tapaz encounter, on September 13, 2025, a female CPP-NPA medic identified as Christine May Capaducio, with aliases Sheryl, Elsa, Paday, and Isa, was killed in an encounter with troops of the 61IB in Barangay Lahug, Tapaz.

The Philippine Army reaffirmed its commitment to sustaining peace and security operations in Panay Island and called on the remaining CPP-NPA members to surrender peacefully. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)