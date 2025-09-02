2 of Iloilo’s most wanted nabbed in separate police operations

POLICE operatives in Iloilo province arrested two of the region’s most wanted fugitives in separate operations on September 1, 2025.

The Carles Municipal Police Station (MPS) Tracker Team, led by Police Major Sonny Boy D. Garnace, apprehended the ninth most wanted person in Western Visayas in Barangay Cawayan, Carles, at 12:35 a.m. The suspect, identified as alias Ed, 19, a farmer and resident of the same barangay, was arrested by virtue of a warrant for frustrated murder with a recommended bail of P200,000.

The case stemmed from a stabbing incident involving a minor victim at Shalom Village, Barangay Guinticgan, Carles, on October 20, 2024. The warrant, issued on August 27, was signed by the presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 66 in Barotac Viejo.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan lauded the Carles MPS and the assistance of residents in tracking down the suspect.

Meanwhile, the Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested the province’s eighth most wanted person in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Balasan, at 12:18 p.m. on the same day. The suspect, identified as alias Buknoy, 19, and a resident of Barangay Poblacion Norte, was wanted for violation of Republic Act 10883, or the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016.

The arrest was carried out under a warrant issued on August 26 by the same Regional Trial Court branch in Barotac Viejo. Police Regional Office-6 director Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan commended the swift action of operatives.

“The arrest of a provincial-level most wanted person reflects our commitment to pursue law offenders and bring them before the court of law,” Ligan said, stressing that the manhunt for other fugitives will continue without letup.

Both suspects are now in police custody for proper disposition and turnover to the issuing court.

Authorities reiterated their call for community support as operations against wanted individuals intensify across the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)