2 soldiers awarded Wounded Personnel Medal in Capiz

TWO soldiers of the 12th Infantry (Lick ’Em) Battalion (12IB) were honored with the Wounded Personnel Medal after sustaining injuries during clashes with remnants of the dismantled guerrilla fronts of Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay in Tapaz, Capiz.

The awarding ceremony took place at Camp General Macario Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz, on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Major General Michael Samson, commander of the Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID), personally conferred the medals to the wounded soldiers, one a private and the other a sergeant. Both are now in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Camp Peralta Station Hospital.

“These soldiers’ valor in the face of danger embodies the true spirit of a Spearhead Trooper. May their courage inspire others to carry the torch of peace and progress, not only in Tapaz but throughout all three regions,” Samson said.

He described their actions as a testament to the unwavering courage and commitment of every spearhead trooper in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Western and Central Visayas and the Negros Island Region for peace and progress.

The private sustained a minor shrapnel wound on his left shoulder during the August 22 encounter at the tri-boundary of Barangays Agpalali, Artuz, and Tabon in Tapaz, which also led to the recovery of five high-powered firearms.

The sergeant was injured in a separate clash in Barangay Agpalali on August 25, where he sustained gunshot wounds to his left shoulder and right hand.

That same August 25 encounter also resulted in the death of Sergeant Jhon Ray Coopera, who suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the lower abdomen.

The two awardees, along with their fellow 12IB troops, engaged the remnants of Komiteng Rehiyon-Panay’s Central Front and Sentro de Grabidad in a series of operations, further weakening the armed group’s presence in the area. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)