2 soldiers wounded in encounter with rebels in Tubungan

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion of the Philippine Army clashed with around 15 members of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2024, in Barangay Igpaho, Tubungan, Iloilo.

The firefight, led by Harold Mariano, known as Rod, who heads the Southern Panay Front, KR-Panay, lasted for about 12 minutes.

Lieutenant Colonel J-jay Javines, spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army, said that two soldiers were injured in the encounter.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to a medical facility in Iloilo City for treatment, but the exact nature of their injuries remained undisclosed.

The Philippine Army is ramping up its pursuit operations against the communist rebels in the region to neutralize the CTG threat and ensure the safety of the local community.

The Philippine government has declared the CTG a terrorist organization, and the military is actively conducting operations to counter their activities. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)