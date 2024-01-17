2 soldiers wounded in encounter with rebels in Tubungan

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion of the Philippine Army (PA) clashed with around 15 members of a communist terrorist group (CTG) in Barangay Igpaho, Tubungan, Iloilo at 10:30 a.m. on January 17, 2024,

The firefight, led by Harold Mariano, known as Rod, who heads the Southern Panay Front, KR-Panay, lasted about 12 minutes.

Lieutenant Colonel J-jay Javines, spokesperson for the 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the PA, said two soldiers were injured in the encounter.

The injured soldiers were airlifted to a medical facility in Iloilo City for treatment, but the exact nature of their injuries remains undisclosed.

The PA is ramping up its pursuit operations against the communist rebels in the region to neutralize the CTG threat and ensure the safety of the local community. (SunStar Philippines)