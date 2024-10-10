2 suspects arrested in ETAP machine robbery in Iloilo City

THE Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) apprehended two suspects involved in the robbery of an ETAP Machine outside The Atrium Mall, Barangay Danao, City Proper District, Iloilo City on October 9, 2024.

Icpo Director Police Colonel Kim Legada, commended the police forces involved in the swift resolution of the case.

"I commend the men and women of Iloilo City Police Station 1, Barotac Nuevo Municipal Police Station, and Pavia Municipal Police Station for their diligence, swift actions, and coordination in apprehending the ETAP Machine robbery suspects. This operation highlights the importance of strong intelligence sharing, operational synergy, and community support, especially from our Iloilo City ICARE personnel," Legada said.

The suspects, identified as alias Jun-Jun and alias Rap, were arrested within hours of the robbery, which netted approximately P340,000 in cash.

Investigators utilized CCTV footage to identify the suspects and their getaway vehicle, a white Suzuki Dzire. Through coordinated efforts, law enforcement officers apprehended Jun-Jun on October 9, 2024, recovering the getaway vehicle, a Samsung smartphone, and a portion of the stolen cash.

A subsequent operation led to the arrest of Rap on the same day. A black/gray Airfit body bag containing a blue Redmi smartphone and another portion of the stolen cash were recovered from his possession.

Both suspects are now under police custody and will face charges of robbery. The mastermind and four other individuals believed to have acted as lookouts remain at large.

Legada further emphasized the significance of collaboration between law enforcement and the community in resolving criminal activities.

"The swift resolution of this case showcases the effectiveness of our intelligence efforts and the invaluable role of public cooperation. Through collaboration and commitment, we can swiftly address criminal activity and protect our community. Let this success inspire us to continue upholding the highest standards of law enforcement," Legada added.

The swift resolution of this case demonstrates the Icpo's dedication to ensuring public safety and addressing criminal activities in Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)