2 suspects arrested in Janiuay drug bust

THE Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) of the Janiuay Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) in a buy-bust in Barangay Jibolo, Janiuay, Iloilo, around 10 a.m. Monday, September 22, 2025.

The suspects were identified as alias Norie, 46, a resident of Barangay Jibolo, Janiuay, Iloilo, and alias Jayson, 30, a resident of Barangay Matag-ub, Janiuay, Iloilo.

Seized from the suspects were around 80 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P544,000 and a .38 caliber revolver loaded with live ammunition.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operation and acknowledged the community’s role in providing timely information that led to the arrest of the suspects.

“Our strong campaign to curb illegal drugs in our province continues. We will not stop pursuing the individuals involved in this illegal activity to ensure that they are arrested and imprisoned,” Razalan said.

According to the Janiuay MPS, the operation was the result of nearly two months of monitoring after receiving reports from a concerned citizen about the suspects’ illegal drug activities.

Investigators said the two sourced their supply from Iloilo City and distributed the drugs in Janiuay and nearby towns.

The suspects are now under the custody of the Janiuay MPS and will face charges for violations of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and RA 10591, the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act of 2013.

Razalan said that Ippo remains relentless in its campaign against illegal drugs, underscoring its commitment to ensure peace and order in Iloilo Province. (Leo Solinap)