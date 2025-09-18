2 suspects nabbed in Estancia drug bust, P1.6 million shabu seized

THE Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) arrested two high-value individuals (HVIs) and seized about 236 grams of shabu worth P1,606,296 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Gogo, Estancia, Iloilo at 11:50 p.m. on September 17, 2025.

Police Major John Salvador A. Bello, chief of Estancia MPS, led the operation with the Station Drug Enforcement Team (SDET) after more than a month of surveillance and validation of reports from residents on the suspects’ illegal drug activities.

The arrested suspects were identified as alias JM, 28, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Gogo, Estancia, Iloilo, listed as an HVI of Estancia MPS; and alias Wenwen, 36, single, jobless, and a resident of Barangay Pa-on, Estancia, Iloilo, who was tagged as a newly identified HVI.

Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, director of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), praised the successful operation and credited the community for its role in the fight against illegal drugs.

"I am very grateful for the strong trust and continued support of our beloved fellow citizens. This is a big part of our successful operations to curb the spread of illegal drugs in our province," he said.

According to Razalan, the success of the operation demonstrates that the collaboration between the public and the police is effective in preventing illegal activities within the community.

Police investigators said the two sourced their drug supply from Iloilo City and distributed it in Estancia and nearby areas.

They are now under the custody of Estancia MPS and will face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The Ippo and the Ilonggo community continue to work together in a campaign to curb illegal drugs in the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)