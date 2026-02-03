2 suspects nabbed, P7.51M shabu seized in Santa Barbara drug bust

OPERATIVES of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested two suspected drug personalities and seized 1,105 grams of shabu worth P7,514,000 during a buy-bust at 4:33 p.m. Monday, February 2, 2026, in Barangay Balabag, Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias Daboy or Jaboy, 39, a resident of Jaro District, Iloilo City, who was classified as a high-value individual (HVI); and alias Jeth, 35, a resident of Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, identified as a street-value individual (SVI).

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operatives for the successful operation and highlighted the importance of community cooperation in the government’s anti-illegal drug campaign.

“This significant seizure sends a clear and strong message that PRO 6 remains relentless in its fight against illegal drugs. Our success is driven by disciplined police work, strong intelligence coordination, and the invaluable support of the community,” Ligan said.

In a public appeal, Ligan encouraged community members to collaborate with the police to enhance safety and combat illegal drug activity in their neighborhoods, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in protection and community well-being.

Seized from the suspects were nine regular-sized and four large heat-sealed plastic sachets and five knot-tied plastic sachets containing shabu, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

The operation was conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) Team 1 of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office, with support from the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Provincial Intelligence Unit, following intensive intelligence monitoring, case build-up and information provided by concerned citizens.

Police said the suspects had been under surveillance for about two months after the Ippo received reports about their alleged involvement in illegal drug activities.

Validation and monitoring later confirmed the information, prompting operatives to conduct the buy-bust operation.

Authorities said Daboy was the primary target of the operation and was tagged as a newly identified HIV, while Jeth, identified as his cousin, was classified as a newly identified SVI.

Police added that the suspects allegedly sourced illegal drugs from Metro Manila and distributed them in several barangays of Santa Barbara and Pavia, Iloilo.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Ippo, also lauded the operatives for the successful operation and expressed appreciation to the community for its continued support.

The suspects are currently detained at the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station and will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, particularly Section 5 for illegal sale of dangerous drugs, Section 11 for illegal possession of dangerous drugs, and Section 26 for attempt or conspiracy to commit illegal drug trading.

Police said the offenses carry penalties of life imprisonment to death and fines ranging from P500,000 to P10,000,000.

The Ippo said it remains committed to sustaining aggressive law enforcement operations against illegal drugs, with the support of the PRO 6), to ensure peace and order in the province. (Leo Solinap)