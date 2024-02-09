20-year Filipino-Chinese partnership in Iloilo celebrated

In his message, Treñas talked about how important the Ilonggo-Tsinoys have been to the progress and growth of the city.

"Iloilo City has come a long way as evidenced by its continuous progress and development. It is just fitting to acknowledge the selfless contribution of our beloved Ilonggo Tsinoys in the city’s relentless journey towards development," he said, recognizing their part in the city's plan to become one of the best places to live, work, and play in the country by 2028.

The mayor praised the Filipino-Chinese community's dedication to the city's well-being and the strong and growing relationship between the government and that community.

"It cannot be denied that through the years, the public-private partnership we forged with Ilonggo-Tsinoys has grown deeper and bigger creating a great impact in all our endeavors especially in achieving our goal to be the one of the country’s most livable, sustainable, and resilient cities by 2028," Treñas said.

The theme of the event, "Harmony in Bloom," shows how the mayor wants the community to stay close, which will bring Iloilo City wealth and peace.

“This year, we Ilonggos join the Chinese New Year celebration with more grateful hearts to our Chinese brothers and sisters for your unfailing support to the city. Your significant role in uplifting the lives of the Ilonggos through socio-economic programs and projects implemented by the City Government will be etched deep in our hearts,” the mayor said.

Treñas expressed his hope for the continued growth and prosperity of Iloilo City, emphasizing the importance of unity and harmony within the community.

"Just like this year’s Chinese New Year theme, 'Harmony in Bloom,' it is my fervent wish, as the local chief executive of Iloilo City, that our special bond as one community here in Iloilo will continue to bloom through infinity and bring joy, prosperity and harmony to our beloved city," Treñas said.

"To everyone, Gong Hei Fat Choi! Xie xie (thank you)!" Treñas said.

A Chinese New Year Grand Parade from the Iloilo Provincial Capitol to Iloilo Chinatown is scheduled Friday, February 9, 2024. A Chinese New Year Grand Cultural Show and Fireworks display will happen in the evening of the same day.

The Cultural Exhibit at SM City Iloilo North Point and Iloilo Event Center is showcasing Filipino-Chinese history until February 11 as part of the celebrations. (Leo Solinap)