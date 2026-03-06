2,000 drivers to benefit as Iloilo City launches fuel subsidy initiative

THE Iloilo City government will launch a fuel subsidy program to assist at least 2,000 registered drivers in the metro affected by rising oil prices.

An initial amount of P3 million will be allotted to ease the indirect impact caused by the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East.

“From drivers, operators kag cooperatives to ordinary commuters, sigurado nga mabatyagan gid ang epekto sang pagtaas sang gasolina. And while this is not a sure fix, we will do what we can; the City Government can start by extending subsidies,” said Mayor Raisa Treñas.

The program, to be implemented by the city’s Atipan Center, will cover public utility vehicles (PUVs) like jeepneys, modern jeeps, and taxis, including tricycles plying the city routes.

Under the program, drivers and operators will receive P1,500 worth of petroleum products per month through their respective cooperatives. For tricycle drivers, the city is considering a P500 subsidy for those with franchises.

The fuel subsidy coupons (FSC) to be issued under the program will be valid until December 31, 2026, subject to the availability of funds.

To qualify for the FSC, the PUV must operate on Iloilo City routes, and the driver or operator must be a bona fide resident of Iloilo City.

Drivers must hold a valid driver’s license, while operators need a Certificate of Public Convenience or Franchise.

Additionally, the PUV must be included in the validated masterlist of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

The Atipan Center will coordinate with drivers and operators regarding coupon distribution, consolidate billing statements, and prepare the necessary documents for payment.

Program rollout will be paused once the US–Israel–Iran conflict ends, or when the national government implements policies to mitigate the impact of petroleum price hikes. (PR)