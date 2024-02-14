20,000 more seedlings for greener Iloilo City

IN A sustained effort to make Iloilo City greener, the Iloilo City Tree Nursery in Caingin, La Paz keeps on propagating tree seedlings for continuous greening efforts this year.

Mayor Jerry Treñas’ Executive Assistant for Environment Armando Dayrit, who also heads the city’s tree nursery and the Urban Tree Planting Program, said this year’s target is to produce 20,000 more seedlings apart from the existing 13,000 currently at the nursery for an intensified greening and massive tree-planting efforts.

“Taking care of the environment has been part of the development agenda of the administration of Mayor Jerry Treñas when he took over in 2019. This is part of his vision to green and clean Iloilo City to make it more liveable and sustainable. So, we are sustaining the effort,” said Dayrit.

As per record, since August 2019 to December 2023, through the city’s Urban Tree Planting Program, around 30,776 trees mostly native species have already been planted all over the city with seedlings provided by the Caingin Tree Nursery.

Dayrit noted the figure does not include those tree seedlings distributed to groups, individuals, offices, and schools for their respective tree planting activities.

So far, some of the city areas planted with trees and being maintained are the esplanades; circumferential and coastal roads; General Luna to MH Del Pilar; Fort San Pedro; Calle Real (plant boxes); Hinactacan in La Paz; and other open spaces.

The city also maintains eight pocket forests along the city’s flood ways.

According to Dayrit, they also target to distribute fruit-bearing trees to 40 city barangays, in coordination with the City Agriculturist's Office.

Even cemeteries are included in the target for tree planting in partnership with the City Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro).

Open spaces in 10 more subdivisions in the city are also eyed for massive tree planting, along with that of schools and educational institutions.

Complementing the massive tree-planting program of the city is the ongoing establishment of Tree Park Network Project creating eco-forests in three districts namely: Tree Park at Lanit, Jaro; Beach Forest at Boulevard, Molo; and Mangrove Eco-park at Hinactacan, La Paz.

These tree parks aim to restore biodiversity in the metropolis, not only through tree planting but also by ensuring that the species will be back in their natural habitat.

All these will promote plant and animal diversity, benefiting both present and future generations of the Ilonggo community. (PR)